How to quickly get rid of the smell of fried fish in the kitchen

When you fry fish, especially river fish, its smell tends to spread not only in the kitchen but throughout the house. Sometimes, even a powerful exhaust hood doesn't seem to help.

However, getting rid of the fish smell is quite easy if you know some tricks. For example, you can use vinegar. Simply heat 50 ml of vinegar in a liter of water in a saucepan and boil for 5 minutes. The vinegar-scented steam will absorb the unpleasant odor of fried fish.

Also, consider using lemon and cloves. Just pour a little water into a saucepan, add a squeezed lemon and 3 cloves, and boil for 4-6 minutes. Rosemary can also be helpful - put a sprig of rosemary in a pot of water and boil.

How to prevent fish from smelling when frying

When you start frying fish in a pan, add a sprig of parsley or coriander to the oil.

You can also use raw potatoes. Wash the potatoes and cut them into slices. Before frying the fish, place a few slices of potatoes in the oil in the frying pan. Fry the fish together with the potato slices, and it will help absorb unpleasant odors.

