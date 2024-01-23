How to make the right decisions quickly and decisively: psychologists' advice

Self-insecurity is a common problem that can interfere with achieving goals, living a fulfilling life, and personal growth. It can arise for a variety of reasons, such as negative experiences, low self-esteem, or comparing yourself to others.

Daily video

If you are feeling insecure, it is important to remember that you are not alone. There are many ways to overcome this problem and start living a confident and happy life, writes TSN.

Read also: what to do when you feel overworked or stressed: useful tips that are sure to help

Here are some tips that will help you overcome insecurity:

Accept yourself for who you are. You shouldn't try to be someone else because this will only make your insecurity worse. Accept your strengths and weaknesses and you will see that you are a valuable and unique person.

Don't be afraid to make mistakes. Mistakes are an integral part of life. They help us learn and develop. So don't be afraid to make mistakes, and don't get upset if something doesn't work out. Just learn from the situation and move on.

Mistakes are an integral part of life. They help us learn and develop. So don't be afraid to make mistakes, and don't get upset if something doesn't work out. Just learn from the situation and move on. Set goals for yourself and achieve them. When you achieve goals, you feel more confident and successful. So set yourself goals that you can accomplish and work hard to achieve them.

Surround yourself with positive people. The people you socialize with have a big impact on your well-being. So surround yourself with positive people who support you and help you realize your dreams.

The people you socialize with have a big impact on your well-being. So surround yourself with positive people who support you and help you realize your dreams. Take care of yourself. When you look and feel good about yourself, you feel more confident. So take care of yourself, eat right, exercise and get enough rest.

If you feel that you cannot cope with insecurity on your own, seek help from a psychologist or psychotherapist. They can help you understand the cause of your insecurity and develop a plan to overcome it.

Remember that insecurity is not a judgment. It is a problem that can be solved. With time and effort, you can overcome it and start living a full and happy life.

Recall, we have already written how to make difficult decisions.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel !