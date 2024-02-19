How to quickly and effectively clear a clog in the sink: effective know-how from professionals

Drain cleaning is a routine procedure that every homeowner faces from time to time when the kitchen or bathroom sink gets clogged. But if this happens, there is no need to procrastinate.

If you don't want to call a plumber, the clog can be neutralized on your own. Tips and recommendations for solving the problem of clogging the drain read below. About this writes UNIAN.

How to clean the downpour in the sink

When the downpour in the sink is clogged, there are many inconveniences, and this problem should be solved quickly, without waiting for the plumber. To fix a clog in the sink with affordable remedies, you can use several methods.

To chemically clean the siphon in the sink, you can use special products that can be purchased in hardware stores. These liquids, gels and powders are poured into the sink for half an hour, then rinsed with a large amount of hot water.

For mechanical cleaning of the drain at home, you can use a plunger. To do this, the sink is half filled with hot water and begin to actively use the plunger, creating the necessary pressure to eliminate the problem with stagnant liquid. For deeper clogging, you can use a plumbing rope with a handle and a spade-shaped nozzle to break through the plug in the sink.

There are also folk ways to clear the drain.

A few effective ways to deal with sink clogs include:

Pouring boiling water down the pipes to remove light clogs from grease.

Use a strong salt solution that is poured into the sink and then worked in with a plunger.

Pour caustic soda into the riser, add boiling water and leave it for a quarter of an hour, then rinse with water.

Mix baking soda with vinegar: pour a few spoonfuls of baking soda into the clogged drain, add a little vinegar, and then pour a glass of vinegar. After the chemical reaction, the riser should be flushed with hot water.

How to avoid a clogged drain

The best way to avoid the need for drain cleaning is to avoid clogging the drain. You should avoid pouring oil and grease into the sink, as well as food residue, hair and other debris. For prevention, you should regularly rinse the pipes with boiling water and install protective ones.

