Nuts are considered a valuable source of healthy fats and protein, although they are sometimes considered high in calories. These gifts of nature are actually very nutritious and can effectively satiate the body.

Recent studies have shown that people who regularly consume nuts in large quantities do not face heart, vascular, weight, and fat problems, espreso.tv writes.

Hazelnuts, which are a fruit of the hazelnut tree, are famous for their strength, but there is one original way to open them easily - using a box-end wrench. Simply twist the wrench around the nut and tap it with a hammer to open the shell.

Freezing can also help open walnuts. If you don't want to wait, just place the nuts in the oven for 10 minutes at around 200 degrees. The shell will then become more brittle and easier to open.

To release the raw peanuts from the shell, immerse them in lukewarm water for about two hours. Then you can easily peel off the shell with your hands. Another way is to spread the peanuts on a baking sheet and expose them to an oven at 180 degrees for 3-5 minutes.

Sometimes the nuts can be bitter, but do not throw them away or return them to the store. You can make walnuts appetizing and suitable for consumption.

