How to fall asleep faster: top 3 effective life hacks to improve sleep

Sleep quality has a huge impact on our well-being, emotional state, and productivity during the day. However, not everyone understands how to improve their sleep quality to boost their performance, psychological stability, and overall quality of life.

We've explored this topic and will provide tips on how to improve sleep quality, how to learn to fall asleep without a smartphone, and what to do if you have trouble falling asleep due to depression. TSN writes about this.

The impact of sleep on quality of life

Quality sleep is extremely important for the health and functioning of the body. Lack of adequate rest can lead to a number of health problems, such as weakened immunity, increased risk of cardiovascular disease, obesity, and diabetes.

In addition, the lack of stable, healthy sleep makes it difficult to manage emotions, worsens stress resistance, and negatively affects the general condition and quality of life.

How to improve sleep quality

Improving sleep quality can include various changes in lifestyle and bedtime habits. First of all, you need to create a comfortable environment for rest: a dark, quiet, and cool bedroom. Make sure that the mattress, pillows, and blankets provide adequate comfort. A hot bath, meditation, or reading a book can help you relax before bed.

It's also important to keep a regular schedule, namely falling asleep and waking up at about the same time every day, including weekends. This will help synchronize your internal clock.

How to fall asleep quickly when depressed

Falling asleep quickly can be challenging for people with depression as depression is often accompanied by anxiety, worry, and negative thoughts that interfere with relaxation. However, there are techniques that can help you fall asleep faster (these can be combined with the tips above).

* Create a calm, relaxing bedtime ritual that signals to your body that it's time for sleep. For example, reading a book, listening to pleasant music, or meditating.

* Use stress management strategies, such as meditation, yoga, or deep breathing, to reduce anxiety before bed.

* Avoid stimulating things that may prevent you from falling asleep quickly: coffee, tea, smartphones, tablets, computers, intense physical activity.

* Most importantly, consult your doctor. If your sleep problems related to depression are long-lasting, consult a specialist for individualized advice on how to manage your symptoms.

How to learn to fall asleep without a smartphone

Not using your smartphone at bedtime can make it easier to fall asleep. However, sometimes it's hard to tear yourself away from your social media feeds. Here are some tips to help you put your smartphone away:

* Set the "no smartphone" mode for a certain time before bedtime, for example, an hour or two. During this period, turn off all notifications.

* Replace smartphone use with another ritual, such as reading a book or breathing practices.

* Train yourself not to carry your smartphone with you all the time and not to respond to all notifications. Set aside time to relax and stay offline.

* Leave your smartphone in another room before going to bed to avoid the temptation to use it. You can replace the alarm clock with a regular watch.

