Mashed potatoes are a favorite side dish of many Ukrainians, but they don't always have time to cook them. We're going to share with you a few tried-and-true tricks that will save you time by cutting the cooking time in half.

By applying these simple but effective methods shared in Glavred, you save time without sacrificing flavor and enjoy your favorite dishes even faster and easier.

Finely chop the potatoes: Cut the potatoes into smaller pieces. This will not only speed up cooking but also ensure more even cooking. Cover with boiling water: Use boiling water to cover the cut potatoes instead of cold water. This simple step will reduce cooking time and preserve the natural flavor of the potatoes. Use the right utensils: Choose a pot with a thin bottom and a tight lid for quick cooking. Closing the lid tightly will keep the temperature inside, which speeds up the process. Add salt immediately after boiling: Add salt to boiled water immediately after boiling. This helps to speed up the cooking process and emphasizes the flavor of the puree. Experiment with water: Add a bay leaf or crushed garlic clove to the cooking water for an unusual flavor and aroma.

