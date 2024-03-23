Your hair is not just a part of your look, it is an indicator of your overall health. To keep it strong, shiny, and growing fast, it is important not only to take good care of it but also to eat foods that are rich in nutrients.

The list of these foods includes sources of unsaturated fats that should be included in your daily diet. The result will not be long in coming, according to Radiotrack.

Here are some foods that will help you improve the condition of your hair:

Nuts

Almonds, walnuts, and cashews are a source of omega-3 fatty acids that make hair less brittle.

Eat nuts raw to get the most out of them.

Fatty fish

Salmon, tuna, mackerel, and other oily fish are also rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which strengthen hair and stimulate hair growth.

Buckwheat porridge

Contains lysine and zinc, which are essential for healthy hair and scalp.

Buckwheat is also rich in B vitamins, which improve blood circulation and promote hair growth.

Spinach

Rich in folic acid, which strengthens hair follicles and prevents hair loss.

Spinach also contains vitamins A, C, and E, which make hair shiny and healthy.

Eggs:

An excellent source of protein, which is an important component for hair.

Eggs also contain vitamins A, D, and E, which nourish the hair and make it more elastic.

Include these foods in your diet and your hair will shine!

Additional tips:

Drink plenty of water.

Protect your hair from the sun and wind.

Trim the ends of your hair regularly.

Use high-quality shampoos and conditioners.

Consult a trichologist if you have hair problems.

Remember that hair beauty and health is the result of comprehensive care.

