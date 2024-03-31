Aphids are a real problem for any gardener. This pest not only harms plants but can completely destroy them if no measures are taken.

Daily video

Aphids attack stems, stopping their growth and development. In advanced cases, the plant dies. This pest multiplies very quickly, so it is impossible to delay the treatment.

Fortunately, there is a simple and affordable method of dealing with aphids that does not require the use of chemicals. The Telegraph writes about it.

Read also: A real trouble for the garden: how to get rid of the Colorado potato beetle without chemicals

Soap solution: your savior from aphids

The main thing is to act quickly! As soon as you notice aphids on your plants, prepare a soapy solution:

Grate 20 grams of household soap.

Add a liter of water.

Stir well until the soap is completely dissolved.

Pour the solution into the spray bottle.

Treat plants affected by aphids, abundantly moistening them with a soapy solution.

It is best to carry out processing in the evening when pests are less active.

The soap solution penetrates the bodies of aphids and causes them to suffocate. Already in the morning, you will see that the pests have died and are lying on the ground.

Remember:

To enhance the effect, you can add a few drops of lavender or mint essential oil to the soap solution.

The treatment should be repeated after 3-4 days until the pest disappears completely.

Soap solution is a safe and ecological method of fighting aphids, which does not harm plants and the environment.

Thanks to this simple recipe, you can keep your plants healthy and protect them from pests.

We will remind you that we have already written about effective methods of combating aphids.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel !