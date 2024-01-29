How to remove mold in tile joints without chemicals: three best solutions

The bathroom is the wettest room in the house, so it's no surprise that mold appears here most often. A black spot on the tile seams not only spoils the appearance of the bathroom but can also be dangerous to health.

Daily video

To get rid of mold, it is not necessary to call a specialist. You can cope with this task on your own, using the tools at hand, the SantePlusMag experts assured.

1. Dishwashing detergent

This is the easiest and most affordable way to remove mold. Mix warm water and a tablespoon of dishwashing liquid in a bowl. Using a used toothbrush, apply the solution to the blackened seams. After 15-20 minutes, rinse off with water.

2. Baking soda, hydrogen peroxide, and dish soap

This method is more effective than the first. Mix 1/2 cup of baking soda, 1/4 cup of hydrogen peroxide, and 1 teaspoon of dish soap. Apply the resulting paste to the seams and leave it on for 20 minutes. Then wash off the paste with water and blow dry the seams.

3. Lemon

Lemon juice has antiseptic properties, so it is also effective in fighting mold. Mix the juice of two lemons with 1/2 cup of warm water. Use a sponge to apply the solution to the seams and leave it on for 30 minutes. Then rinse it off with water.

To prevent mold from reappearing, it is important to regularly ventilate the bathroom after each shower. If you have a window, open it every time you use the bathroom. If there is no window, install a fan or an extractor hood.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!