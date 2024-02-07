For any side dish: a recipe for pork meatballs in tomato sauce

After a long day, there is nothing better than a cozy dinner with a flavorful and satisfying dish. Meat balls in tomato sauce is a great solution that will not only satisfy your hunger but also give you a real gastronomic pleasure. The recipe was shared by Shuba.

Daily video

Secrets of perfect meatballs:

Fresh meat: Choose fresh, not frozen meat with a low fat content to make the meatballs juicy.This recipe uses pork, but you can replace it with beef, chicken or make a mix of several types of meat.

Make the right minced meat: Grind the meat and onion in a meat grinder to get a smooth consistency. Add bread soaked in milk for softness and fluffiness.

Frying: Fry the meatballs in a frying pan until golden brown. This not only makes them look appetizing, but also helps to seal in the juices inside.

Flavorful sauce: Prepare a sauce from tomatoes, onions, spices and herbs. It will give the meatballs a savory flavor and appetizing aroma.

Ingredients:

Meat (pork, beef, chicken) - 500 g

Onion - 1 pc.

White bread - 1 slice

Milk - 50 ml

Chicken egg - 1 pc.

Salt and pepper - to taste

Wheat flour - 2 tbsp

Olive oil - 2 tbsp

Tomato paste - 2 tbsp

Water - 200 ml

Garlic - 2 cloves

Bay leaf - 1 pc.

Herbs (parsley, dill) - to taste

Preparation:

Grind the meat and onions in a meat grinder. Soak the bread in milk for 5 minutes, then squeeze it out and add to the minced meat. Beat in the egg, salt and pepper and mix the minced meat thoroughly. Form the minced meat into small balls and roll them in flour. Heat oil in a frying pan and fry the meatballs on all sides until golden brown. In a bowl, mix the tomato paste, water, chopped garlic, and bay leaf. Pour the sauce over the meatballs, bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 15-20 minutes. Add the chopped herbs 5 minutes before cooking. Serve the meatballs in tomato sauce with your favorite side dish (pasta, rice, mashed potatoes).

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!