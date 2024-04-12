By the end of the week, a dangerous magnetic storm will hit the Earth: how to protect yourself

This week will end with a powerful geomagnetic storm, the strength of which will be 4 points. Such magnetic storms can affect the well-being of people with chronic diseases, pregnant women, children, and people with weather dependence.

An orange magnetic storm is expected to hit Earth on April 14. From April 15 to 17, its power will drop to three points (green, safe level), reports the Meteoagent geomagnetic oscillation tracking service.

We offer to learn how magnetic storms affect the human body and how to survive magnetic storms weather-dependent.

Magnetic storms are temporary fluctuations of the Earth's magnetic field that can cause various negative effects on the human body.

The effect of magnetic storms on the body:

Headache: This is the most common symptom people experience during magnetic storms.

Fatigue and lethargy: Many people feel more tired and lethargic during magnetic storms.

Sleep disturbances: Magnetic storms can disturb sleep, making it more shallow or difficult to fall asleep.

Irritability and mood swings: People may feel more irritable, anxious, or depressed during magnetic storms.

Muscle and joint pain: Some people experience muscle and joint pain during magnetic storms.

Exacerbation of chronic diseases: Magnetic storms can lead to worsening of symptoms of diseases such as asthma, arthritis, and cardiovascular diseases.

How to survive magnetic storms:

Stick to a daily routine: sleep and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends.

Eat healthy: Eat a healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

Drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated.

Avoid caffeine and alcohol: These substances can worsen the symptoms of magnetic storms.

Exercise regularly: Exercise can help reduce stress and improve your overall well-being.

Reduce stress: Find ways to relax and de-stress, such as yoga, meditation, or spending time in nature.

If you feel that magnetic storms are harming your well-being, follow the above tips to alleviate the symptoms.

