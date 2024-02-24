Velvet pate is an ideal appetizer for a festive table or a home feast. This dish combines the sophistication of restaurant cuisine with the ease of cooking at home.

And you will be surprised how easy it is to make it yourself and at little cost! You will be amazed by the taste. Shuba writes about it.

Ingredients (for 15 servings):

500 g of chicken liver

1 carrot

1 onion

2 cloves of garlic

Dried basil and tomatoes - to taste

70 ml of white dry wine

100 ml of 20% cream

50 g of butter

Salt, ground pepper - to taste

For the jelly:

100 g cranberries

50 ml of water

1 tbsp of sugar

2 g of agar-agar

Step-by-step instructions:

Rinse and chop the liver. Put it on parchment, add chopped vegetables and spices. Bake for 20 minutes at 180°C. Blend with cream and butter until smooth, add salt and pepper. Rub through a sieve. Cook cranberry jelly, strain, and add to the pate. Chill in the refrigerator and serve. Enjoy!

