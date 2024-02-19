The forecast of magnetic storms for the end of February has changed: when it will be stormy

Today, February 19, a four-point magnetic storm of orange level continues on the Earth, which can have a negative impact on weather-dependent people. The dangerous period will continue until the end of the day.

Already tomorrow, February 20, there will be a period of calm, which should stretch until the end of the month, Meteoagent reports . Until February 29, powerful magnetic storms are not expected, although the forecast may still change.

How to feel better during magnetic storms

For better health during such dangerous days, you need to follow some simple rules:

1. Drink more clean water and herbal/green tea. Try to give up coffee, alcohol, cigarettes, hookah.

2. Prefer seasonal vegetables, fruits and greens, less fried, spicy and fatty foods.

3. Choose outdoor activities, walk and exercise.

4. Regularly ventilate the room, and before going to bed take a contrast shower.

5. Avoid stress and conflicts, be less nervous.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medication, diagnoses and other medical advice, consult your doctor.

