Orchids are wonderful houseplants that can last for years if properly cared for. They can be difficult to care for, especially if you are trying to get the plant to bloom again.

Orchids can be sensitive to tap water because of the chemicals. This is reported by Express.co.uk.

In addition, be sure to grow them in bark-based orchid compost rather than traditional houseplant compost. This helps to mimic their natural environment in the rainforest.

It's also important to be aware of care mistakes that can lead to flower bud drop. Most indoor orchids do not like direct sun or too little light.

Tropical orchids also do not do well in very dry air, so spray the leaves regularly. This is especially important during the winter months when the heating is on.

According to experts, cold drafts can cause bud drop. Make sure the flowerpot is not located near any heat sources or drafts, such as radiators.

We remind you that most indoor plants are quite safe, but some of them are toxic to children and animals. Leaves, sap, or bulbs can be toxic.

