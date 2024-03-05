What cup should you drink coffee from to make it taste better

Who doesn't like to start the day with a flavorful cup of coffee? But did you know that, in addition to the drink itself, your perception of coffee can be influenced by the utensils you use to drink it?

Two coffee experts, Jordan Michelman and Zachary Carlsen, have explored this phenomenon. In their book "But First, Coffee", they explain that our brains are prone to errors, and our perception of taste is influenced not only by our taste buds. The NY Post writes about it.

For example, melodic music, pleasant company, or even the design of the cup can make coffee taste better.

A vintage mug with your favorite cartoon character can remind you of happy childhood moments, and a cup with a positive affirmation can inspire you to new achievements.

Studies have shown that:

Coffee in a white cup seems to taste richer.

Coffee in a green cup may seem more complex and sour.

The rounder the cup, the sweeter the coffee taste.

So, when choosing a coffee cup, pay attention not only to its design but also to the emotions it evokes in you.

Create a coffee ritual for yourself that will fill you with joy, happiness, and confidence.

