The patient's story: what self-treatment with iron preparations led to

The story of my patient is so common that I decided to tell it to you and thus warn against self-medication.

Katia began to feel constant drowsiness, and the desire to sleep during the day, and the night sleep became more than 10 hours. There were always awakenings at night, with the desire to open the window as soon as possible and breathe fresh air, although the room was not stuffy. Training became almost impossible due to wild weakness, and shortness of breath. In addition, she simply began to lack air in the hall, which was manifested by yawning and dizziness. And in stuffy rooms, it was unbearably hard, a pre-fainting condition began, and even panic attacks. Climbing the stairs began to be accompanied by a lack of air, and a feeling of muscle weakness, although Katia had previously trained regularly. Permanent blue circles appeared under the eyes, hands and feet began to freeze even in a warm room. I had to wear warm socks all the time, even at night. I had a strong craving for sweets and coffee. After a meal, there was a regular need to "finish" something sweet. Hair became dry, began to fall out quickly, and turned gray.

I think many have already guessed that this is how iron deficiency manifests itself. Familiar to many, right?))

Although these are non-specific symptoms, they may coincide with other health problems.

We really confirmed iron deficiency with tests. But Katia's iron medications were contraindicated at that time – we discovered an active parasitic infection and viral load. It became clear where iron and other nutrients "went" so quickly. The patient was prescribed therapy to eliminate the root causes of iron deficiency – anti-inflammatory and antiparasitic therapy.

Katia had to be treated for 3 months. and then get in touch, but she wrote a month later – she was scared. She complained of an increase in temperature every evening, severe exacerbation of herpes and thrush, pain in the muscles and joints, pain in the intestines, and non-healing sores in the corners of the mouth. As it turned out, Katia decided to drink iron preparations on her own (she was afraid for her hair), ordered Hemaplex from iherb, and took it for a month.

So, the iron preparation caused natural complications, aggravated the inflammatory infectious process in the body, and intoxication.