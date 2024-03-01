A source of unconditional love and devotion: 7 breeds of the most affectionate dogs

Coming home after a hard day to a pet that happily rushes to meet you is incredible. His incessant yapping and tail wagging instantly relieve stress, reminding you of unconditional loyalty and love. What breeds of dogs like to cuddle the most? UNIAN writes about it.

The most affectionate dog breeds

Great Danes

These are huge furry animals that, despite their size, are very gentle and sweet. They love to cuddle with their owners and do not tolerate loneliness.

Pit Bull Terrier

Although these dogs look threatening, they are very loyal, energetic, and friendly. They love to cuddle, especially with children. With proper care, they will make wonderful pets.

Newfoundland

These huge dogs are famous for their calm and gentle nature. They like to lie next to their owners or even on them, despite weighing up to 70 kg.

Golden Retriever

A popular breed is known for its friendliness and gentle nature. They have an innate desire to please, so retrievers need attention and petting.

Boxer

These are strong, muscular dogs by their build. They are characterized by playfulness, unwavering loyalty, and love of cuddles. They are especially fond of children.

Pug

These miniature dogs with wrinkled faces just love to be petted. They constantly follow their owners, trying to climb on their laps or into bed. And the more attention they get, the happier they are.

So, if you are looking for a soft and friendly four-legged friend, consider the above breeds.

