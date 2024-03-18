Vatican researcher claims da Vinci hid the date of the apocalypse in his painting of Jesus

The legend of the prediction of the end of the world by the famous 15th-century polymath Leonardo da Vinci is being restored after the discovery of new secrets hidden in his masterpiece, The Last Supper. According to researchers, this painting contains a code that predicts catastrophic events, but the message itself remains a secret.

A well-known Vatican researcher, Sabrina Sforza Galizia, announced the decoding of a secret message left for posterity by da Vinci. According to her, the great artist predicted the end of days on March 21, 4006. It is believed that he hid this message in his painting to avoid persecution, IFLScience writes.

However, the content of this message remains a mystery. Galizia claims to have solved a "mathematical and astrological" puzzle that is hidden in the phrase "Believe me, brother." Her research was based on the analysis of the Last Supper tapestry, which was presented to King Louis XIII of France.

In Leonardo da Vinci's works known as "Visions of the End of the World," the artist depicted cataclysmic scenes with fire falling from the sky and the boiling sea. Historians see this as his personal sense of the impermanence of everything and the general burden of human existence.

Martin Clayton, head of prints and drawings at The Royal Collection Trust, said that these works show Leonardo's awareness of the ephemerality of humanity and his belief in its universal destruction.

