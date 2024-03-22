Greasy stains on clothes are a nuisance that everyone has experienced. Sometimes, even a high-quality powder is not able to remove them completely. Fortunately, an effective remedy can be found in your makeup bag. And this is dry shampoo. Telegraf writes about it.

Dry shampoo is your secret assistant:

Spray dry shampoo on the stained area. Leave on for 5 minutes to absorb the grease. Wash the clothes in the washing machine.

Why does it work?

Dry shampoo absorbs excess sebum from the hair, and thanks to its similar properties, it can also cope with grease on clothes. This life hack will also help remove stains from juice, wine, or other liquids on tablecloths and carpets.

Other home remedies:

Salt: Sprinkle the stain with salt for 15 minutes and then wash.

Sprinkle the stain with salt for 15 minutes and then wash. Potato starch: Mix 1 tablespoon of starch with ¼ cup of water, apply the paste to the stain, brush it off, and wash.

Remember:

The faster you treat the stain, the easier it will be to remove.

Before using any home remedy, test it on an inconspicuous area of your clothes.

With these simple tips, you can easily get rid of greasy stains on your clothes and keep them looking perfect.

