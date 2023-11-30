The engineer argued that if people flushed their toilets properly, they could save money on their bills. Most modern toilets now have a "dual flush option" that gives users the option of a full or half flush.

Daniel Hanlarpour, who worked as a gas engineer for 16 years, shared a simple tip for saving water. This was reported by Express.co.uk.

The settings allow you to choose the flush that suits you best, allowing you to use half the amount of water in some cases. A full flush can use between six and nine liters of water per flush, while smaller flushes or "half flushes" can use between three and four liters.

Using the right flush could save Brits between 50 and 60 percent of water for each flush. The large toilet flush should be used for solid waste and other things, and the small flush for liquid waste.

Matthew Besley, the bathroom design expert at Bathroom Supastore, said installing a dual flush system is an easy way to save water and money.

