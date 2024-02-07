An interesting recipe that will surprise you: How to cook chicken with lemon

Who doesn't love a delicious, juicy chicken for dinner? This recipe is as simple as two fingers on the pavement, but the result will pleasantly surprise you. The secret of the dish lies in a zesty pillow of lemons, which gives the chicken an incredible flavor and juiciness.

Try cooking chicken with lemon according to the prostoway recipe! This dish is not only incredibly tasty, but also very easy to prepare.

What you will need:

4 chicken fillets

1 tbsp of brown sugar

1 tsp. paprika

1 tsp. ground black pepper

1 tsp. dried garlic

1 tsp of salt

1 lemon

Olive oil.

How to cook:

Mix the spices. Rub the chicken fillets with olive oil and spices. Cut the lemon into slices or circles. Put the lemons in the bottom of the baking dish. Add a little thyme, if you have it. Put the chicken (whole or cut into portions) on top. Bake for 25 minutes at 190 degrees. Turn off the heat, cover the dish with foil and leave the chicken in the hot oven for another 10 minutes.

Tip:

For a more intense flavor, you can marinate the chicken in spices and olive oil an hour before cooking.

You can add other citrus fruits to lemons, such as orange or grapefruit.

You can use oranges instead of lemons.

Serve the chicken with your favorite side dish: rice, potatoes, or vegetables.

