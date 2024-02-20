Human health indicator: why you should pay close attention to the tongue

The tongue is not only a muscle that helps us speak and taste food. It is also an indicator of the condition of our body.

Changes in color, texture or plaque on the tongue can indicate various diseases. Therefore, it should be given special attention. About this writes TSN.

The color of the tongue and its meaning:

Pink: healthy color of the tongue in a young and healthy person.

healthy color of the tongue in a young and healthy person. Bordeaux: infectious disease.

infectious disease. Pale: problems with the cardiovascular system or unbalanced diet.

problems with the cardiovascular system or unbalanced diet. Yellow: chronic gastrointestinal disorders.

chronic gastrointestinal disorders. Purple: respiratory disease.

Blue: kidney failure.

kidney failure. Black: spleen and liver disease, viral infection, dysentery, abscess.

spleen and liver disease, viral infection, dysentery, abscess. Brown: frequent bleeding in the oral cavity.

Plaque on the tongue:

Gray: lots of bacteria in the oral cavity.

lots of bacteria in the oral cavity. White: fungal infections, oral candidiasis.

fungal infections, oral candidiasis. Blue: circulation problems, poisoning.

White plaque:

Intermittent: no cause for concern.

no cause for concern. With layering, thickening: symptom of a serious infection.

Yellow plaque:

In cold weather: serious liver or gastrointestinal disorders.

serious liver or gastrointestinal disorders. Insummer: normal.

Tongue map:

Chinese medicine associates certain areas of the tongue with specific diseases:

Front: lungs, heart, liver.

lungs, heart, liver. Middle: pancreas, stomach, spleen.

pancreas, stomach, spleen. Root: all parts of the intestines.

all parts of the intestines. Side parts: kidneys.

Other symptoms:

Persistent redness of the tip: heart problems.

heart problems. Teeth marks on the lateral areas: poor absorption of nutrients.

Red spots behind the tip: asthma or pneumonia.

asthma or pneumonia. Foam on the front: congestion in the lungs, respiratory allergies, chronic bronchitis.

Important: before examining the tongue, it should be brushed with a soft-pile toothbrush or a special massager.

Remember: the tongue is your faithful friend, always ready to tell you about your health. Listen to him!

