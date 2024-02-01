The perfect dough for khachapuri and pies: easy and quick to prepare

BLOG

Khachapuri from Grandma Susana

Dough (khachapuri, cabbage pies, potato pies)

1.5 kg of flour

50 grams of fresh yeast

30 grams of butter

1 liter of warm water

30 grams of salt

30 grams of sugar

Knead the dough, moisten your hands with oil, form a ball, and leave it in a bowl covered with a towel for 30-40 minutes.

From this amount of dough, form 20 balls, these are 20 pieces to be.

You can use any filling

We have: 80% grated mozzarella and 20% mashed potatoes, a pinch of salt

Assemble the khachapuri like khinkali and fry on both sides in a dry frying pan, then brush with butter.

Enjoy!