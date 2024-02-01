The perfect dough for khachapuri and pies: easy and quick to prepare
Khachapuri from Grandma Susana
Dough (khachapuri, cabbage pies, potato pies)
1.5 kg of flour
50 grams of fresh yeast
30 grams of butter
1 liter of warm water
30 grams of salt
30 grams of sugar
Knead the dough, moisten your hands with oil, form a ball, and leave it in a bowl covered with a towel for 30-40 minutes.
From this amount of dough, form 20 balls, these are 20 pieces to be.
You can use any filling
We have: 80% grated mozzarella and 20% mashed potatoes, a pinch of salt
Assemble the khachapuri like khinkali and fry on both sides in a dry frying pan, then brush with butter.
Enjoy!