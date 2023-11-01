Perfect for breakfast: a recipe for pancakes with apples

These pancakes from Shuba will definitely appeal to little gourmets. So if you don't know what to make for breakfast or a snack for your child, this dish will be a great choice.

Ingredients:

Milk - 250 ml

Wheat flour - 200 g

Chicken eggs - 1 pc.

Apples - 2 pcs.

Sunflower oil - 25 ml

Baking powder - 0.5 tsp

Salt - to taste

Sugar - to taste

Ground cinnamon - 1 tsp.

Method of preparation:

Grate the apples on a fine grater

Beat eggs, sugar, salt, milk and oil with a mixer. Add flour in portions and stir with a mixer. The dough should be like thick sour cream.

Then add the grated apples and cinnamon and mix. Fry the pancakes in a dry frying pan

