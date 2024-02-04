Perfect for breakfast: a quick recipe for American pancakes

Pancakes are not just an American classic, they are a real treat for the whole family. Their fluffy texture and delicate flavor make breakfast or brunch unforgettable. They taste great with various toppings, both sweet and savory.

Ingredients:

Wheat flour - 160 g

Sugar - 40 g

Baking powder - 8 g

Salt - 8 g

Chicken egg - 1 pc.

Milk 2.5% - 200 g

Sunflower oil - 30 g

Preparation:

In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Make a well in the center and pour in the milk, egg and oil. Mix until well blended. Let the dough rest for 15-30 minutes. Heat a nonstick frying pan over medium heat and lightly grease it with oil. Pour ¼ cup of batter for one pancake onto the pan. Flip the pancake when bubbles appear on the surface. Fry the pancakes until golden brown on both sides. Serve hot.

