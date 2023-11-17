Perfect for a snack: pumpkin oatmeal cookies recipe in 30 minutes

Pumpkin makes this cookie recipe from Shuba soft and moist, and its sweet flavor pairs beautifully with the rolled oats.

Ingredients;

Butter - 1 cup

Sugar - 1 cup

Brown cane sugar - 1 cup.

Pumpkin puree - 1 liter

Chicken eggs - 1 pc.

Wheat flour - 2 cups

Vanilla extract - 1 tsp.

Baking soda - 1 tsp.

Salt - 1/2 tsp.

Walnuts - 3/4 cup

Raisins - 3/4 cup

Ground cinnamon - 1/4 tsp.

Ground nutmeg - 1/4 tsp.

Ground cloves - to taste

Flaked oats - 1.5 cups

Cooking method:

Preheat the oven to 180 ° C, and two baking trays with parchment.

In a bowl, beat the softened butter, granulated sugar and brown sugar for 3 minutes.

Add the pumpkin puree, egg, a teaspoon of vanilla extract and mix.

Take another bowl and mix together the instant oats, pumpkin pie spices (cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves), baking soda, pinch of salt and flour. Stir into the wet mixture.

Slowly add the chopped walnuts and raisins.

Make "balls" out of the dough and place on a baking tray, not very close together.

Bake for 15 minutes.

