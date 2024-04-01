Perfect on short nails: 4 ideas of stylish manicure-2024

This season the trending color in manicure has become both wonderful and bright colors. Every fashionista will find a taste for herself.

About it writes Radiotrek.

Milk

Milk color is a classic that always looks expensive and stylish. It is suitable for any occasion, from casual to formal. To make the manicure more interesting, you can apply silver flowing lines to the milky background.

Dull

Dull manicure is another option that does not go out of fashion. It perfectly emphasizes the natural beauty of the nails. In 2024, matte and chrome nudes are in fashion, as well as flesh-colored manicure with dots at the base of the nail. For a festive look, you can apply silver glitter on 1-2 nails of gaudy color.

Red

Red color is a symbol of passion and elegance. It always attracts attention and is suitable for bold girls. To make red manicure look exquisite, you need to choose your ideal shade. It can be scarlet, cherry, burgundy or matte.

Olive

Olive color is a trend that is gaining popularity. It looks natural and gentle, and is suitable for any skin type. Ukrainian masters suggest to make one nail accent nail in this manicure. For example, it can be covered with black, silver or gold lacquer.

