Perfect for pasta: a recipe for Sicilian pesto

There is a variety of pestos in Italy, but this one, inspired by Sicilian tomato pesto or Pesto alla Trapanese, is distinguished by the use of almonds instead of pine nuts in Pesto alla Genovese.

Fresh tomatoes are added to this sauce, especially popular in the south, such as small and sweet Pacino tomatoes, reminiscent of cherries. This gives the sauce its lightness and bright flavor. Shuba writes about it.

Sicilian pesto goes well with pasta with a little fresh mozzarella, on crostini, or as a seasoning for grilled meat or vegetables. You can also use it on a cheese plate.

Ingredients:

Almonds - 90 g

Garlic - 1 clove

Cherry tomatoes - 500 g

Sea salt - 10 g

Ground chili pepper - 2 g

Extra Virgin olive oil - 100 ml

Grated Parmesan cheese - 60 g

Basil - 120 g

Preparation:

Fry the almonds in a dry frying pan, then slice them. Peel and chop the garlic. Cut the tomatoes in half.

Chop the almonds and garlic. Put the almonds and garlic in the bowl of a food processor or blender.

Add the basil, tomatoes, salt, and pepper to the bowl. Blend again until smooth.

With the blender motor running, drizzle the olive oil in a thin stream.

Transfer the pesto sauce to a bowl. Add the grated Parmesan cheese and mix.

Ready-made Sicilian pesto sauce can be served with pasta, used as a spread for bruschetta, or as a seasoning for chicken, fish, or steak.

