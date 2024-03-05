Perfect for a side dish: How to make a rich mushroom sauce

Who among us doesn't love delicious and satisfying food? And to make the dish even more appetizing, you can add mushroom sauce to it. It is perfect for any side dish: pasta, rice, buckwheat or potatoes.

Making mushroom sauce is very easy, even a novice cooker can handle this task. You only need a few available ingredients, writes prostoway.

Ingredients:

Mushrooms – 250 g

Onions – 2 pcs.

Garlic – 4 cloves

Cream – 120 ml

Water – 150 ml

Salt and pepper

How to cook:

Chop the onion and garlic and fry them in vegetable oil. Add the sliced mushrooms to the pan and cook until tender. Pour in the cream, salt, and pepper, then add other spices to your taste. Simmer the sauce for 5-6 minutes.

Your mushroom sauce is ready! It will give your dish a unique flavor and taste.

