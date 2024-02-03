The Aurora haircut has gained popularity due to its versatility. The layered hairstyle is suitable for owners of thin and weakened hair. It also looks good on curls of any length. This was written by Today.

The Aurora haircut was one of the most trendy in the 80s and 90s. Many of its varieties are still relevant today. It is a cap made of hair, located on a "leg" of filleted strands.

The main feature of the haircut is the sharp contrast in the length of the upper and lower parts of the hair.

Haircut for short hair

Short, straight hair is ideal for creating the Aurora haircut. It visually adds volume and pomp to the strands. This haircut can rejuvenate a mature woman and add charm to young girls.

Haircut for medium hair

A good hair length for the Aurora haircut is medium. It looks like a ladder, but there are no clear boundaries between the layers, some strands smoothly flow into others, gradually increasing in length. The successful shape lasts for a long time until the curls grow back. This hairstyle can be worn with or without bangs.

Haircut for long hair

Women with long hair should choose this haircut only if it is thick and healthy. It will be difficult for the stylist to create the desired structure along the entire length of damaged hair, because this haircut has almost no volume at the ends of the hair. The main advantage of this hairstyle is that it doesn't require daily styling.

