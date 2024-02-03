Perfect cleanliness for up to 6 months: How to wipe windows after washing

Window cleaning is not your favorite household chore, because the result does not always last long. In a few days, dust, dirt, and rain marks appear on them again. However, there is a great life hack that will help you keep your windows clean for a long time!

TSN writes about the secrets of long-term cleanliness. Choose any method and enjoy clean windows without any hassle!

The secret remedy:

Mix 1 tablespoon of hair conditioner and 1 tablespoon of glycerin. Apply the mixture to clean windows with a paper towel and rub well.

After that, the windows will not get dirty for a long time. They are not afraid of dust, rain, or insects.

Other effective remedies:

Vinegar: Mix 50 g of vinegar with 1 cup of warm water, and pour into a spray bottle. Spray on the windows, and wipe dry.

Mix 50 g of vinegar with 1 cup of warm water, and pour into a spray bottle. Spray on the windows, and wipe dry. Starch: Dissolve 1 tablespoon of starch in 1 liter of water. Apply to the windows, rub with a sponge, let dry, and remove the remaining starch with a paper towel.

Salt: Dissolve 2 tablespoons of salt in 1 cup of warm water. Wash the windows with a microfiber cloth.

Dissolve 2 tablespoons of salt in 1 cup of warm water. Wash the windows with a microfiber cloth. Detergent + vinegar: Add 70 g of vinegar, and a teaspoon of dish gel to 0.5 liters of warm water. Wash the windows, rinse, and wipe dry.

Add 70 g of vinegar, and a teaspoon of dish gel to 0.5 liters of warm water. Wash the windows, rinse, and wipe dry. Tea: Brew strong black tea without additives, add 3 tablespoons of vinegar. Spray on the windows, wipe with a paper towel, rinse, and wipe dry.

