Studies show that body weight is influenced not only by food but also by other factors, such as the duration and quality of sleep.

During sleep, our body undergoes powerful recovery and rejuvenation processes. Many hormones and neurotransmitters depend on the quality and quantity of sleep, and lack of sleep leads to a loss of strength, drowsiness, depression, and weight gain.

Roughly speaking, extra pounds appear as a result of an imbalance of three hormones: cortisol, somatropin, and leptin.

In 2004, a study involving 1,024 volunteers was conducted in the United States. It turned out that among people who slept less than 8 hours, weight gain was proportional to a decrease in sleep duration. In the blood of those who slept 5 hours a night, 15.5% less leptin (a hormone that suppresses appetite) was detected than among those whose sleep duration was 8 hours. Also, those who slept little had higher levels of ghrelin (a hormone that stimulates appetite): 14.9% more ghrelin was detected in the group of people who slept 5 hours compared to those who slept 8 hours.

⠀ "The best sleep is before midnight!" If you have a habit of watching TV shows until 2 a.m., your body reduces the synthesis of somatotropin (the hormone responsible for losing weight at night). Even a two-hour sleep deprivation increases the level of cortisol (a stress hormone) in the blood.

To bring your hormones into balance, get at least 7-8 hours of sleep and go to bed the same day you wake up.

⠀How are you doing with your sleep?