Crispy verguns: a recipe from childhood
BLOG
I got acquainted with crispy verguns in Poltava when I was studying at a technical school, at the age of 15. But I forgot the recipe over time, and I really wanted to recover it, because this impression from my childhood never left me. I only remembered that it contained sour cream, vodka, eggs, and, of course, flour.
Ingredients:
- 2 eggs
- A pinch of salt
- A pinch of sugar
- 100g of homemade sour cream (35%)
- 30g vodka
- 270-330g flour
- 500g frying oil
- 100g powdered sugar
Preparation:
Mix eggs with sour cream, sugar and salt, add vodka and knead a simple dough.
It should not be too soft, but not too stiff.
I let it stand in the cold for 30 minutes and then roll it out thinly.
You can add flour as needed - watch the consistency of the dough!
Cut the dough into diamonds, with a cut in the middle through which I pull one corner and deep-fry it.
I sprinkle the finished products generously with powdered sugar!
If the sour cream is not so fatty, you can add a little butter to the dough 25-30 g
Enjoy!