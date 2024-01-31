Crispy sauerkraut with beets: a recipe for a healthy dish

BLOG

Georgian-style sauerkraut with beets

Crispy sauerkraut with beets or Mzhavia kombosto is very popular in Georgia, specifically in Guria, Imereti and Kakheti.

It is prepared both with vinegar and through natural fermentation. It is noteworthy that the cabbage is cut into large pieces, and to make the pieces evenly colored purple, they are placed between the beetroot layers.

Ingredients:

cabbage - 3 kg;

beets - 0.5 kg;

clove of garlic - 1 pc;

celery leaves or fresh dill - 100 g;

hot pepper - 2 pcs;

water - 2 liters;

salt - 100 g;

black peppercorns - 10 pcs;

laurel - 3 pcs.

allspice - 10 pcs.

The process of cooking

1. Cut the cabbage into large pieces.

2. Beetroot - in circles.

3. Put in layers, sprinkling with spices.

4. Bring the brine to a boil, pour over the cabbage, and leave it warm under the oppression for 3 days.

5. Transfer the sauerkraut with beets to a cool place for 2 days, where it reaches readiness.

Relax and enjoy the healthy cabbage!

