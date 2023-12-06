''Sad deity'' found in an ancient tomb in Greece (photo)

In Greece, archaeologists have found a bust of a woman dating back to the end of the 4th century BC. It was found along with 16 other busts of various types in a woman's grave in the eastern cemetery of Amphipolis.

The exhibit is striking in that the bust, despite the passage of time, has retained its color, greekreporter reports. The figure of a woman is dressed in a tunic and a cloak covering the back of her head and shoulders. The details of the fabrics, the double necklace around her neck, the flower she holds in her right hand, her hair, and her lips are rendered in red.

"Dynamic touches of black in the design of the eyes successfully convey an expression of restrained sadness. The white coating emphasizes the ideal of skin beauty at that time," the publication writes.

According to archaeologists, similar busts are found in houses, shrines and tombs. They are a tribute to the deities associated with fertility, reproduction, and the restoration of nature.

Amphipolis was an important ancient Greek polis (city) and later a Roman city, large remains of which can still be seen today. Excavations in and around the city have revealed important buildings, ancient walls, and tombs. The city was originally a colony of the ancient Athenians and was the site of a battle between the Spartans and Athenians in 422 BC.

Later, it was the place where Alexander the Great prepared for his campaigns.

