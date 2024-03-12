Granola is a favorite healthy breakfast

BLOG

Daily video

Granola is one of my favorite healthy breakfasts

You can buy it in the store, but I love to cook it at home according to my special recipe. I pour the finished granola with spooned kefir, so you can eat it with a spoon, or shake it up and drink it liquid. I love it!

Ingredients:

-400g rolled oats

-100g of honey

-2 bananas

-1/2 orange

-75g of dried blueberries

-75g of dried cranberries

-75g of hazelnuts

-75g of walnuts

Let's get cooking!

First, I chop the nuts randomly with a knife (you can do it in a blender, but be careful – we need pieces of walnut), then the banana

I mix the chopped nuts and banana with the oatmeal so that the banana is completely dissolved

Separately, I mix a little orange juice, honey, and orange zest and add the mixture to the oatmeal, and mix everything well

Cover a baking sheet with parchment, smooth the mixture, and bake in the oven for 30-40 minutes at 160 degrees, stirring occasionally

10 minutes before the end, add dried fruit, you can add olive or coconut oil for flavor

The finished chilled granola should be dry and crispy!

It's ready! Now pour a spoonful of kefir into a bowl and top with granola. It is very tasty and healthy. You can change the ingredients to your liking.

Enjoy your meal! Hugs

How do you like to have breakfast?