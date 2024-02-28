Spring is coming soon, and of course, many of us are thinking about losing weight. When the words "diet" come to mind, we think of a certain set of foods that everyone knows. But an interesting list of foods and dishes that can help you lose weight was named. Some of them are quite unexpected. TV News Service writes about it.

Olive oil and apple cider vinegar dressing for vegetable salads. This vitamin bomb speeds up metabolism and reduces body fat. Light dipping sauces based on hummus, capers, or yogurt are an additional source of vegetable protein. Soups made from vegetable or chicken broth provide micronutrients without harming your figure. Popcorn is a great low-calorie snack, especially with herbal or natural seasonings. Pizza made with whole wheat or oat flour or cheese is a good source of fiber and protein. A protein omelet made from 1 whole egg and several proteins has a lot of healthy protein. Chicken cutlets with vegetables, such as cauliflower, are a delicious dietary dish. Apple puree as a dessert or for baking is a sweet that is good for your figure. Pasta made from peas, chickpeas, or other legumes is a great combination of flavor and health. Frying oil spray instead of regular oil saves calories in your favorite dishes.

