Making cinnamon rice pudding: a simple risogalo recipe

Greek rice pudding, known as "rizogalo" (risogalo), is a popular dessert. The main ingredients of this dish are rice, milk, sugar and cinnamon.

Daily video

Rizogalo is usually made with round rice, which is cooked in milk until soft. This dish has a delicate creamy consistency and a pleasant flavor. The recipe for rice pudding was shared by the publication Shuba.

How to prepare homemade granola from buckwheat

How to cook risogalo

Ingredients:

Milk - one liter

Sugar - 200 g

Rice - 150 g

Water - 250 g

Cornstarch - 60 g

Salt - a pinch

Cinnamon, vanilla, citrus zest - to taste

Pour the milk into a wide, thick-bottomed saucepan, pour in the rice and stir. Place over medium heat and stir regularly.

When the milk starts to boil, turn down the heat and continue cooking, stirring constantly, for 30-40 minutes. The rice should become soft.

It is very important to cook the Greek pudding on low heat and stir frequently so that the milk does not burn and the rice does not stick to the bottom of the pan.

If you want to flavor the dish, add lemon or orange zest.

When the rice is cooked, remove the pot from the heat, add the sugar and vanilla extract, stir until the sugar dissolves. If you want a thicker consistency, dilute a teaspoon of cornstarch in a little water and add to the pudding. Cook for a few more minutes. When the dish is finished cooking, divide it into bowls and sprinkle with cinnamon. When the pudding has cooled, it can be served.

If desired, you can add berries or fruits to the risogalo.

Also prepare hard cottage cheese according to the German recipe.

Want to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!