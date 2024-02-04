Cooking mivina pizza: a quick recipe for a hearty lunch (video)

Instant noodles are a familiar product. However, it has "unexpected possibilities".

Culinary experts from the YumMakers channel suggested trying to make a quick pizza out of mivina. In this case, vermicelli will serve as the base of your dish.

All you need is a packet of mivina, soy sauce, three eggs, paprika, and any pizza topping. It can be frozen mixed vegetables or your favorite sausages and cheese.

How to make a pizza from mivina:

Pour boiling water over instant noodles for 1-2 minutes and strain. Add three eggs to the vermicelli and mix well, then add a spoonful of paprika and a tablespoon of soy sauce. Mix again.

Heat a non-stick frying pan and add a tablespoon of oil. Pour the mivina "dough" on top and cover with a lid. After 5-6 minutes, remove the lid from the pan, place the dough on a wide platter with the fried side up and return it to the pan, but with the side that was not fried.

Put your favorite filling on top, sprinkle with grated hard cheese and cover with a lid. Fry until the cheese is melted. The pizza is ready, enjoy!

