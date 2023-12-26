Guests will be delighted: recipe of salad with chicken and avocado for the New Year's table

This festive salad with crispy lettuce leaves, juicy chicken fillet, tender avocado and spicy honey-lime sauce will become a real decoration of the festive table. The recipe was shared by Shuba portal.

Daily video

Ingredients

Chicken fillet - 300 g

Sunflower oil - 4 tbsp. l.

Red chili pepper - 2 pcs.

Onion - 1 pc.

Honey - 4 tbsp.

Lime juice - 3 tbsp. tbsp.

Rucola - 50 g

Radicchio salad - 100 g

Avocado - 1 pc.

Walnuts - 50 g

Pomegranate - to taste

Salt - to taste

Read also: Original salad "Christmas whisk": ready in minutes (video)

Preparation

Wash and dry radicchio and arugula leaves with a paper towel. Tear the greens into chunks with your hands and leave on a plate until needed. Wash the avocado and peel and pit the avocado. Cut the avocado into half rings and leave in a separate plate. Chop the nuts in a separate bowl. Wash the pomegranate, peel it and release the seeds. Wash and seed the chili peppers. Prepare the specified amount of honey in a separate bowl. Grind the peppers and mix it with the honey. Rinse the fillets well and fry in 2 tbsp of vegetable oil for 12-15 minutes. Remove the roasted meat from the frying pan, brush with 2 tbsp. of honey sauce, cut into slices and leave in a separate vessel. Add 2 tbsp oil and lime juice to the remaining honey sauce. Mix everything well and set aside. Peel the onion from its skin. Chop it. Heat 2 tbsp of vegetable oil in a frying pan and fry the onion until golden. Season the onions with salt and mix with the honey-lime sauce. Arrange radicchio and arugula leaves on plates, top with slices of chicken fillet and avocado. Pour honey and onion dressing over the top, sprinkle with pomegranate grains and nuts.

We also advise you to pay attention to the recipe of volons with red fish.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel !