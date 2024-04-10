Feel the burst of freshness and warmth with every sip of this incredible drink. Orange tea will not only warm you on a cold day but also give you a pleasant coolness on a hot summer day.

The secret of this tea is the whole orange: aromatic peel, juice and pieces of ripe fruit. If you love bitter taste, you can add lemon or lime zest. Shuba writes about it.

Ingredients :

2 oranges

10 g of ginger

2 glasses of water

1/6 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. black leaf tea

sugar to taste

Preparation :

Prepare oranges: wash tham thoroughly and dry with a towel. Grate the peel from one orange on a coarse grater, and squeeze the juice from both. Cut the second orange into small pieces. Peel and cut ginger into thin slices. Boil water: pour water into a saucepan, add zest and ginger, and bring to a boil. After 5 minutes, add salt. Make tea: add tea leaves and boil for 1 minute. Combine all components: strain tea, pour orange juice, and add sugar. Put the orange pieces in the cups and pour the tea over.

Enjoy aromatic and warming orange tea!

