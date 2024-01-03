The main trend of 2024: 5 leather items that will be in fashion in spring – 2024

Updates to the spring-summer trends of 2024 offer interesting ideas for creating looks using genuine leather.

Medium and mini-length raincoats are shown in black, brown, and bright shades. The emphasis is on the details and decoration. This was reported by Radiotrek.

Jackets are characterized by an original cut, material textures, and decor. Bright and biker models are gaining popularity.

Jackets are presented in feminine fitted silhouettes or classic straight lines. Perforations and unusual design solutions are a special feature.

Skirts attract attention with asymmetry, slits, high waist, and original details. Midi skirts prevail, and occasionally mini lengths.

Suits combine leather and other fabrics. Structured jackets and vests paired with skirts or capri pants are popular.

In general, genuine leather remains a key trend of the season. Designers offer fresh ideas for creating stylish looks.

