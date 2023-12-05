Where to store garlic so that it does not spoil before planting a new one

Many housewives face the problem of garlic drying out and sprouting during storage. But there are simple tips to help preserve it until the next harvest.

An important storage condition is dryness. Choose any of the suggested methods and your garlic will remain fresh and tasty until the next harvest, prostoway writes.

Storage conditions in the apartment: If you live in an apartment, it is better to store garlic in the refrigerator. A glass jar is ideal for this purpose. Simply place the garlic in the jar and cover it with cheesecloth folded in a square on top so that the neck is closed. Do not use a lid, just the cheesecloth.

Another storage option: You can also use a cardboard box. Put the garlic in and sprinkle it with layers of salt: a layer of salt, a layer of garlic, and so on to the top. Store the cardboard box with the garlic in a dark place.

