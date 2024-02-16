Harmony of classic and innovation: New York Fashion Week 2024

In February, New York traditionally turns into the fashion capital of the world. It is here that a grandiose event - Fashion Week - takes place, opening the next season of shows.

This year more than 70 designers demonstrated their fall-winter 2024/2025 collections on the catwalk. Among the participants are world-class stars: Michael Kors, Carolina Herrera, Tory Burch, as well as talented young people.

One of the main themes of this Fashion Week was a harmonious combination of classics and innovations. Legendary brands showed updated versions of favorite silhouettes and styles. Tommy Hilfiger brings back the fashion of "quiet luxury", but in a more affordable price segment.

At the same time, bold experiments with shapes, colors and social ideas appeared on the runway. In particular, pregnant model Maddie Moon paraded in the Collina Strada show, promoting the acceptance of femininity and motherhood.

Women's clothing looked sophisticated: oversized jackets adorned with brooches, casual suits, long pleated skirts with belts and corduroy miniskirts with wide plumes. There were also rough striped cashmere sweaters, reversible wool coats and bomber jackets.

New York is increasingly becoming the main center for young brands looking for the perfect balance between artistic innovation and commercial potential.

Callas Milano, Jane Wade, Colin Allen and Bishme Cromartie are just some of the emerging artists.

One of the standout figures is Baltimore native Cromartie, who will show his collection on the runway on Feb. 13.

His designs are both architectural and sensual, aiming to evoke a sense of luxury and red carpet sophistication. They include extravagant volumes, surprising details, contrasting textures and graceful silhouettes, often finished with intricate plumes adorned with feathers, tulle ruffles and flounces.

In addition to the clothes, Marc Jacobs' collection, celebrating his brand's 40th anniversary, was notable for its staging and the models' tantalizing hairstyles.

Overall, New York Fashion Week 2024 demonstrated a harmonious combination of classic silhouettes and bold experiments. This is a real celebration of style and creativity, setting trends for the next season.

