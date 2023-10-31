French pie in 30 minutes: recipe for clafouti with tomatoes and olives

A savory version of the famous French pie based on a recipe by Shuba. It is just as easy to prepare, only you need to make the dough, and instead of fruits put vegetables.

Preparation method:

Chicken eggs - 3 pcs.

Wheat flour - 300 g

Milk - 150 ml

Cherry tomatoes - 10 pcs.

Seedless olives - 5 pcs.

Mozzarella cheese - 250 g

Salt - to taste

1. Beat eggs and mix with flour. Slowly add the milk and mix.

2. Cover the mold with parchment and pour the mixture into it.

3. Top with sliced mozzarella, cherry tomatoes and olives. Season with salt if necessary.

4. Bake for half an hour at 180°C.

