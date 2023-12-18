Scientists have proposed potential ways to use energy from black holes. Scientists have discovered methods to extract energy from black holes using their rotational and gravitational characteristics.

Lead researcher Zhang Feng Mai, a doctoral student at the Kavli Institute of Astronomy and Astrophysics at Peking University, said that it is possible to extract energy from black holes. It is also possible to inject energy into them, which almost sounds like a battery, GreekReporter reports.

One possible hypothetical situation is that scientists will "charge" a black hole by shooting huge electrically charged particles into it. This will continue until the black hole creates its own electric field, repelling all additional charges.

Once the force repelling the charges becomes stronger than the black hole's gravity, scientists will label it as "fully charged". Given Einstein's general theory of relativity, which relates mass to energy, the energy of a black hole is the result of both the electric charges on it and the mass of those charges.

Scientists have found that the efficiency of the recharging process is about 25 percent. This means that black holes as batteries can convert about a quarter of the mass they consume into usable energy in the form of an electric field. The team found that this efficiency is about 250 times higher than that of an atomic bomb.

