Reality horror movie: 4 artifacts scientists call cursed

These 4 stories are only a small part of the terrible mysteries that lurk in the world of archaeology. Despite everything, researchers continue to uncover the secrets of the past, risking curses and unknown dangers.

While not all archaeologists are treasure hunters, some do find creepy artifacts that would be better left untouched. IFL.Science offers a look at 4 gruesome examples of the following finds:

A woman who refused to decompose

In the 1960s, archaeologists in China discovered a tomb containing the mummy of a noble lady, Xin Zhui, who died in 163 BC. Her body was miraculously preserved thanks to an unknown liquid in which she had been floating. This liquid is probably an herbal solution or bodily fluids that stopped decomposition.

Giant black sarcophagus

In 2018, a black sarcophagus 2.6 meters tall was found in Egypt, dating back to the Ptolemaic era. Its discovery was accompanied by reservations about a possible curse. Regardless, the sarcophagus was opened, revealing a horrifying odor, a mixture of bones and a reddish-brown liquid inside.

A wall of dead Roman soldiers

In 2011 in Syria, archaeologists unearthed a mass grave of 19 Roman legionaries who died during the storming of the city in 256 A.D. Their deaths were horrible: the Persians threw a passage where they were hiding with a corrosive mixture of bitumen, sulfur and fire, which led to gas poisoning.

Golden eye

In 2006 in Iran found the skeleton of a 4800-year-old woman, amazed by its height - 1.8 meters. In her skull was found an incredible eye prosthesis of gold wire, accurately reproducing the blood vessels. This discovery shows the high level of knowledge of anatomy in those times, but also inspires opinions of a possible curse.

