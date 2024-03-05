This product will 'melt' a belly fat: just fill it in with water

Looking for an acceleration of your metabolism and getting rid of excessive folds? Experts say that choosing a drink can be key. In particular, oatmeal water is becoming a new favorite among those who dream of a slim waistline and healthy skin.

Oatmeal water is not only a fashion trend, but also a scientifically proven way to improve your physical condition. This natural drink has powerful properties that contribute to active weight loss and skin improvement, writes Pysznosci.pl.

According to experts, oatmeal water contains unique trace elements and vitamins that provide the body with essential nutrients. Such minerals as calcium, zinc, magnesium, phosphorus, silicon, and iron, as well as unsaturated fatty acids, are essential for health.

One of the key components of oatmeal water is beta-glucan, a fiber that slows down the absorption of nutrients and reduces appetite, contributing to effective weight loss.

And while oatmeal water is not the only solution for losing weight, it makes it easier to stick to a diet by relieving hunger.

It is very easy to prepare oatmeal water. All you need is oatmeal and water. Simply pour half a cup of oatmeal with two cups of cold water and leave for 30 minutes, then add another six cups of water, whisk until smooth, and strain.

The leftover oatmeal can be used to make pancakes by adding it to a mixture of eggs and bananas.

