This tea will cleanse the blood of excess sugar: just brew this plant

Nettle tea, made from St. Nettle leaves, has been used for centuries for its many health benefits. This herbal tea, with a mild taste similar to spinach, is easy to prepare from fresh or dried leaves or can be purchased in convenient tea bags.

Good Food published 10 reasons why you should include nettle tea in your diet.

1. Anti-inflammatory properties: Nettle has powerful anti-inflammatory properties that can help with arthritis, psoriasis, eczema, and other inflammatory conditions.

2. Rich in antioxidants: Nettle tea is a source of phylloxanthobilin, an antioxidant that fights free radicals, protecting cells from damage and reducing the risk of chronic diseases.

3. Supports bone health: Nettles are rich in calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, and vitamin K, which are essential for strong and healthy bones. It also contains boron, which helps absorb calcium and prevents osteoporosis.

4. Heals the skin: Due to its anti-inflammatory, antihistamine, and antibacterial properties, nettle tea can help with acne, hives, eczema, and other skin problems.

5. Prostate Health in Men: Nettle's anti-inflammatory, antitumor, and antiviral properties can relieve symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia.

6. Reduces Arthritis Pain: Studies have shown that stinging nettle can reduce pain and stiffness in people with osteoarthritis.

7. Regulates Blood Sugar Levels: Stinging nettle improves blood sugar control by stimulating insulin production and increasing pancreatic β-cells.

8. Supports healthy cholesterol levels: The phytochemical quercetin in nettles lowers total cholesterol and blood lipid levels.

9. Lowers blood pressure: Regular consumption of nettle tea can help lower blood pressure.

10. Protects against cancer: Some studies show that nettle tea can protect against or slow down the development of some types of cancer.

Experts have warned that nettle tea should be consumed with caution by people taking medication for high blood pressure, and diabetes, as well as those with kidney disease or blood clotting disorders.

WARNING! Be sure to consult your doctor before drinking nettle tea.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!