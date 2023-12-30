Christmas and New Year are the times when you want to create a special holiday atmosphere at home. Decorations play an important role in this. But which trends in Christmas decor are relevant and which are outdated?

This is what Homes and Gardens writes about.

Outdated trends

Monochrome

A few years ago, white Christmas trees with the same white decorations were in trend. However, now this trend is no longer popular. According to interior designer Tyson Ness, the festive atmosphere requires "an explosion of color and joy."

Using a lot of plastic

Plastic decorations are not only dangerous for the environment but also make the overall decor look cheap. Instead of spending a lot of money on expensive ornaments, you can choose paper or wooden ones or make your own Christmas decor.

Large decorations

Choosing large decorations may seem outdated. It is important to consider the size of the space you are decorating: too many decorative items in a small room can be overwhelming and look unbalanced. Oversized decorations can be replaced with smaller ones that will create a modern look.

Using artificial leaves for Christmas wreaths

Artificial foliage can be used, but choosing real greenery will undoubtedly create a much more authentic and modern look.

Traditional colors

Although some people love Christmas decor in traditional colors, experts say that classic Christmas color patterns such as red, white, and green may seem outdated today.

Trends for 2024

In 2024, the following trends are relevant in Christmas decor:

Oriental themes and Dragon symbolism

2024 is the Year of the Dragon, so you can use elements of oriental themes in your decor. These can be decorations with dragons, Chinese lanterns, hieroglyphs, and other symbols.

Natural materials and a natural color palette

Natural materials such as wood, moss, cones, and branches are always relevant in Christmas decor. They create a warm and cozy holiday atmosphere.

Minimalism

Minimalism is another current trend in Christmas decor. It involves the use of simple but stylish decorations that do not overload the space.

Vintage style and retro decorations

Vintage style and retro decorations add a touch of sophistication and atmosphere of the past to the interior. They can be a great addition to modern decor.

Of course, choosing trends for Christmas decor is a matter of personal preference. However, if you want to create a festive atmosphere in your home, you should consider current trends.

